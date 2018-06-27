After Seeing THIS Would A Ranger Raptor Be More Popular Than The F-150 Version?

Chances are there will be a Ford Ranger Raptor in the US but for now it’s about to go on sale in Australia and New Zealand.

Lucky devils. As part of its promotional campaign kickoff, Ford has just released this demonstration video of the Ranger Raptor doing what it does best: off-road mayhem. Last January at Detroit Ford revealed its reborn Ranger mid-size pickup truck, but remained mum as to whether a Raptor version was planned. We asked several people from Ford directly but, as usual, they refused to comment on future product.



User Comments

Aspy11

NO

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/27/2018   

