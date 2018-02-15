After Seeing These Results, Do You Trust JD Power To Rank ANYTHING In The Industry?

On a day when people traditionally demonstrate their love for another person, consumers’ affection for their three-year-old vehicles is equally apparent in the J.

D. Power 2018 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM (VDS), released today. Overall vehicle dependability improves 9% from 2017, the first time the industry score has improved since 2013.

The study, now in its 29th year, measures the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the past 12 months by original owners of 2015 model-year vehicles. A lower score reflects higher quality, and the study covers 177 specific problems grouped into eight major vehicle categories. The overall industry average improves by 14 PP100 to 142 PP100 from 156 PP100 in 2017.

“For the most part, automotive manufacturers continue to meet consumers’ vehicle dependability expectations,” said Dave Sargent, Vice President, Global Automotive at J.D. Power. “A 9% improvement is extremely impressive, and vehicle dependability is, without question, at its best level ever. For people looking for a new or used model, now is a good time to find that special vehicle.”

Following are some of the study’s key findings:

  • In-vehicle technology continues to be most problematic: Audio/Communications/ Entertainment/Navigation (ACEN) remains a troublesome category for vehicle owners, receiving the highest frequency of complaints. The two most common problems relate to built-in voice recognition (9.3 PP100) and built-in Bluetooth connectivity (7.7 PP100).
  • Mass Market brands continue to close the gap with Luxury brands: The Mass Market average (143 PP100) is now just 7 PP100 behind the Luxury average (136 PP100). This is a result of many high-volume vehicles rewarding their owners with excellent long-term dependability.

J.D. Power finds that vehicle residual values can be significantly affected by better long-term quality.

“Strong dependability scores not only improve demand for used vehicles, but also are a contributor to higher residual values,” said Jonathan Banks, Vice President of Vehicle Analysis and Analytics at J.D. Power. “Improving dependability ultimately supports new vehicle sales and provides a better perception of the brand.”

Highest-Ranked Brands

Lexus ranks highest in overall vehicle dependability among all brands, with a score of 99 PP100. This is the seventh consecutive year Lexus has led the VDS rankings. Porsche ranks second with 100 PP100.

Buick ranks highest in overall vehicle dependability among Mass Market brands with a score of 116 PP100.

Fiat is the most improved brand, with owners indicating 106 fewer PP100 than in 2017. Infiniti has the largest improvement in rank, moving from 29th to 4th. Other brands with strong improvements include Nissan (37 fewer PP100 than in 2017) and Ford (31 fewer PP100 than in 2017). Kia’s fifth-place ranking is the brand’s best-ever VDS performance. Dodge and Nissan also post their best-ever rankings.

Toyota Motor Corporation models receive six of the 19 segment awards, the most for an individual corporation in the study. These awardees are Lexus CT, Lexus ES, Lexus GS, Lexus RX, Toyota Prius and Toyota Tacoma.

General Motors models receive five segment awards for the Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Malibu, Chevrolet Traverse and Chevrolet Silverado.

Audi Q3 is the only model in the 2018 study to receive an award in its introduction year. Other models receiving segment awards are the Dodge Challenger, Ford Super Duty, Ford Expedition, Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Rio and Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class.

The 2018 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study is based on responses from 36,896 original owners of 2015 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership. The study was fielded in October-December 2017.









User Comments

222max

If you have ever taken the results seriously in the past why wouldn't you now?

Truthy

What do you not believe about the results? it is not an opinion piece. It is purely statistically driven. Anecdotally, I know two people that have Range Rovers and cannot wait to get rid of them.
Against friends' advice I bought a Mercedes and probably have more miles on service loaners than on my car. It seems every month something goes wrong.

TomM

Sorry - but YOU do not know that. WE have no idea what questions are asked - what documentation is required - who is asked - and whether any of them are representative of the car buying population as a whole. TO claim its purely statistically driven ignores that questions can be skewed to a desired result - and of course lack of certain questions may do the same. I can write a script that would easily favor european cars over korean cars - so can they.

AND the fact that they are Chinese Government owned (Through an investment corporation) is not comforting to me either. IT would not be unusual for a person to LIE about their experience - because they would not want to admit they made a poor decision. Are the people required to supply their warranty service invoices - or is their word enough (Not for me). Do they supply them ALL ?

Until they actually release the actual questions they ask - and how they determine who to call - I can only assume that this is another case of GIGO and ignore it.

BTW - I have had a number of different Mercedes Vehicles over the years - and I did indeed have one that preferred living in the dealer service Garage - instead of mine - and yet - overall - I can say the others have been predictably good. I do expect a certain amount of additional problems from cars that have leading edge equipment. However - I also have had cars that had a few problems - but the dealers service departments were the real problem. (And I rebuilt Automatic Tranmissions on the side so I do know mechanics) THAT is why I still prefer buying from smaller locally owned dealers - whose service departments tend to be more stable - and customer service is more personal.

Tiberius1701A

The fact that BMW is in the top 10 makes the JD Power results suspect.

