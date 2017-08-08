After The Crossover Craze Fades, What Will Be The Next Big Thing?

SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

I’m old enough to remember when the word “minivan” didn’t exist, when American *moms drove carpools and kids to piano lessons in sedans and station wagons.

Styles, tastes, and social conventions change, though. Over the decades we saw how Chrysler’s introduction of the front-wheel drive minivan, CAFE standards that favored light trucks, and women discovering that they liked sitting up high in traffic, have changed the American families’ fleet.

Due, in no small part, to consumers’ zeal to keep their mommymobiles from having the stigma of mommymobiles, we’ve seen the family “car” go from wagon, to minivan, to truck-based SUVs (which, much to those consumers’ dismay actually rode like trucks), to high-waisted passenger-car based crossovers. It’s not just the American fleet, either. CUVs are popular worldwide.



User Comments

vdiv

MAVs (manned areal vehicles)

Hey now, they've been promised since the Jetsons, still waiting on mine :)

MDarringer

Crossover pickups

