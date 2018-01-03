Agent 001 INVADES BMW's Test Fest And Gives YOU The Juice — OVER 250 Snaps Of Goodness

Agent00R submitted on 3/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:31:53 AM
It's not every day you receive an invite from BMW to come out for a couple days and drive most of its product portfolio in one fell swoop.
But, we did. Agent 001 was invited to take part in BMW Group's Test Fest, which is how the holding company decided to introduce products from across the range — this includes BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce. Made up on mostly all-new products, there was quite a list to choose from. 2018 BMW Group ModelsThat said, 001 got to experience the latest and greatest from the BMW AG trio. And, he had two options: On-track or on the open road as BMW brought him out to BMW Performance Center West in Thermal. To give you just a taste of what's to come, scope out his snaps from the event. As of now there's over 250 excellent shots that were taken in true AutoSpies steed: Detailed and with great affection.2018 BMW Group Models
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R
Palm Springs is always fun. All you need is a hot body, a winning smile, and the ability to follow through on the promise of it all to make it big. I love the place.— MDarringer
OMG, is this the warmup for that ghetto BWM fest?— Jazzyjazz
I believe it is. I'm actually surprised the meth addicts divert any of their drug money to their cars.— MDarringer
I believe it is. I'm actually surprised the meth addicts divert any of their drug money to their cars.
