Aiming For The Right Market? Hyundai's Upcoming Palisade To Go Toe To Toe With Toyota's Land Cruiser

Hyundai allegedly plans to build a big, rugged SUV that would go toe-to-toe with the venerable Toyota Land Cruiser. This model would sit above even the upcoming eight-passenger Palisade.

This model is still several years away, so there aren't many details about the machine yet. Hyundai would tailor the rig to appeal to markets where these large utility vehicles sell well like Australia, the Middle East, and presumably the United States. According to Australian website Car Sales, the big SUV would measure over 197 inches (5 meters) long, which would make it longer than the 195-inch (4.95-meter) Land Cruiser. It's not yet clear whether the underpinnings would come from a stretched version of the Palisade's monocoque or from a body-on-frame setup.