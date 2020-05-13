Alameda County Shutters Tesla Plant Again - Says Plan For Next Week Opening

After a tumultuous week, Alameda County officially announced that Tesla is officially going to be allowed to reopen the Fremont factory in a week if some changes are done.



As we previously reported, Elon Musk announced earlier this week that Tesla was restarting production at its Fremont factory despite contrary orders from Alameda County, which was still working to approve a plan to safely reopen the factory.

The county has asked Tesla to stop operations until the plan was approved.


MDarringer

Gavin Newsom is a fucking idiot. He should put Alameda County in check. If Tesla leaves, he will be even more unelectable in 2022. Elon needs to triple down on his defiance.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/13/2020   

