Alfa Answers Reliability Issues In UK With 5 Year Service And Warranty - Would You Consider One If They Do That Here?

Alfa Romeo has given a five-year warranty to the Giulia, Stelvio and Giulietta models as part of its bid to increase sales to 400,000 annually by 2022.

 

This follows the industry trend for longer warranties. The cover will be included in the purchase price of the car, along with three years of servicing and five years of roadside assistance. Parts, lubricant and labour are all included in the service cover.  

The five-year warranty includes mileage of up to 75,000 miles, with the increase stemming from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ investment in its Cassino plant, where the Giulia, Stelvio and Giulietta are built.



MDarringer

Alfa Romeo should have arrived with a Hyundai warranty.

Beyond that however, even with a warranty, the reliability issues are still there and still get in the way. Granted repairs are not out of pocket, but the car is still needing those repairs.

An acquaintance made the mistake of buying a Giulia. It has gone into limp mode on the 405 several times on a hot day with the air conditioner on. The dealer told him that a hot day plus air conditioning and bumper to bumper traffic is an "extreme condition" and that he should expect the limp mode. Let's not mention other cars that have no issue with the same conditions. The dashboard lights up like a Christmas tree intermittently and has done so often enough that he just ignores it.

Is it a lemon? 100% Is it a normal Giulia? 100%

If Alfa Romeo is going to act like it is a premium brand that Americans have missed and clamored for, it needed to be better engineered and better built. Given the sales thud of the Stelvio, Alfa may have screwed itself over.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/11/2018 8:18:49 AM   

Vette71

Alfa's reliability validates the old joke about European heaven and hell.

European heaven: English police, French chefs, German Mechanics, Italian lovers.

European hell: French police, English chefs, Italian mechanics, German lovers.

Everyone is good at something. Italians make sexy cars. They just can't make reliable and dependable cars and a long warranty doesn't solve the problem.

Vette71

Posted on 7/11/2018 10:40:14 AM   

FAQMD

Having been a Alfa Milano 2.5L 5sp owner (new) from '86 to '91 it saddens me to hear about the Alfa Romero product problems.

My Milano went over 100K miles and was the most fun car to drive.

Driving home for lunch everyday was pure pleasure. Jamboree Road west up to PCH north, up over the bridge to Dover. Make my downshift to 3rd gear, get the revs up, a hard right onto Dover drifting all 4 wheels without hitting the median curb and up Dover and the slight S in the road to 19th Street. Had to have my Escort armed and ready from 17th to 19th Street as the PoPo would like to hide in the area. LOL

I replaced the head gaskets & water pump once and the clutch once otherwise a very reliable car.

When we moved from Boston to CA we drove the car purposely down the 95 and then over through the Blue Ridge Parkway over to Chattanooga, TN. The Milano was made for that trip. We never had any issue.

FAQMD

Posted on 7/11/2018 12:28:59 PM   

TomM

A long warranty cannot take the place of reliability - even a Hyundai 10 year does not make their cars any more reliable. The inconvenience of having to take your car in for unscheduled service cannot always be made up with a free service.

TomM

Posted on 7/11/2018 12:52:29 PM   

MDarringer

Leave it to TomM it completely miss the point...as usual.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/11/2018 3:59:45 PM   

Foncool

Not to mention the shear and utter humiliation of actually being seen in a Hyundai, but I guess it’s ok if you own the corner lot at the entrance to the trailer park.

Foncool

Posted on 7/11/2018 5:29:54 PM   

MDarringer

So you're against warranty coverage? How is that logical?

MDarringer

Posted on 7/11/2018 7:17:42 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Just buy a Toyota and be happy. No, you will never be cool, but who cares. You won't be a regular in the service department. Ever.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 7/11/2018 9:44:14 PM   

MDarringer

I'd rather be uncool in a Stinger than stranded in a Giulia.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/11/2018 10:52:04 PM   

Foncool

Some neon lighting, a couple of Maxwell House cans for the exhaust and you too can be cool in your Stinger!

Foncool

Posted on 7/12/2018 7:23:20 AM   

MDarringer

Why be an a$$h0le?

MDarringer

Posted on 7/12/2018 8:05:45 AM   

Foncool

You may want to look in a mirror on that one.

Foncool

Posted on 7/12/2018 8:42:17 AM   

