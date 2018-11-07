Alfa Answers Reliability Issues In UK With 5 Year Service And Warranty - Would You Consider One If They Do That Here?

Alfa Romeo has given a five-year warranty to the Giulia, Stelvio and Giulietta models as part of its bid to increase sales to 400,000 annually by 2022.

This follows the industry trend for longer warranties. The cover will be included in the purchase price of the car, along with three years of servicing and five years of roadside assistance. Parts, lubricant and labour are all included in the service cover.

The five-year warranty includes mileage of up to 75,000 miles, with the increase stemming from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ investment in its Cassino plant, where the Giulia, Stelvio and Giulietta are built.