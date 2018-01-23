Alfa Romeo 6C To Challenge Jaguar F-Type And Porsche 911

The Alfa Romeo 6C - a V6-engined rival to the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche 911 - is due to arrive in early 2020 following a motor show debut in the next 24 months, says tuning company Pogea Racing.



Following in the footsteps of the 8C, the 6C will be named after the number of cylinders under the bonnet, indicating that the 503bhp V6 from the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be used. Electrification isn’t ruled out, but an all-electric powertrain would likely be sidestepped - Maserati will bring the all-electric Alfieri to market in the same year, so the two would likely clash.





