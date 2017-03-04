Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, vs Mercedes-AMG C63, vs BMW M3 - Who is Fastest, Stops Quickest And Drifts The Best?

Never before have there been so many impressive luxury performance sedans on the market. Whether its (true) compact offerings like the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 or bigger, brutish, behemoths like the Audi S8, many of the industry’s leading automakers offer something for everyone.

Among the most exciting models to enter this market in recent times has been the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Powered by a Ferrari-developed engine and underpinned by a class-leading chassis, the Giulia has marked Alfa Romeo’s triumphant return to the market. But can it really outperform the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 S?