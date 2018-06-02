Alfa Romeo Outsells Fiat For Second Month In A Row - What Should They Do To Right The Ship?

The Downward Spiral wasn’t just a groundbreaking Nine Inch Nails album — it also aptly describes Fiat’s current sales trajectory in North America.

(Sorry for the headline, Corey.)

With January 2018 figures out of the bag, the state of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Fiat brand becomes ever clearer, though we’ve known it was in trouble for some time. Reintroduced in this market in early 2011, the four-model brand continued its downhill sales slide last month, with corporate cousin Alfa Romeo outselling it for the second consecutive month.



User Comments

mre30

Time to pull the plug on Fiat. Ask VW, ask GM, ask Ford...Americans don't care for small, cheap, cars.

They want seemingly premium vehicles that fuel their aspirations!

Even with its flaws, Alfa fits that bill.

Its all about product and no one cares about the products Fiat has on offer.

Pull the plug.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 12:03:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

222max

Fiat is a brand built on the appeal of cuteness and there aren't enough people who have cute as a top priority. There are just too many better alternatives.

222max (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 12:13:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

Tiberius1701A

Less and lesser.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 1:57:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

ilovecar2015

Bring J.Lo back to Fiat's commercial. j/k

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 2:09:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

Fiat does not produce cars for the American market - their cars are typical European ones - that they do not really bring here. With the Exception of the Miata based Sports car - they should have stopped bring them here long ago. The 500 really does not appeal - Rebrand that Spyder to Alfa and get rid of Fiat here.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 3:22:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

malba2367

They should remove the fiat brand from the US market. They can easily bring over a couple fiat models to cover the small car market when the 200 departs. They should convert the existing Fiat dealerships to Alfa Dealerships (getting an Alfa Dealership is probably the reason most of the Fiat dealers agreed to build a new store anyways).

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 5:28:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

