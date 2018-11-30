Alfa Romeo Strongly Considering A X3/Q5 Killer Based On The Jeep Renegade Platform

Alfa Romeo entered the world of SUVs for the first time in 2016, with the introduction of the Stelvio.

 

A rival to the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, the Stelvio shares its underpinnings with the Giulia and is one of the best vehicles in the segment.

The Stelvio should soon be joined by a smaller sibling, which will have to deal with the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, among others. There’s been no shortage of rumors about the as ye -unnamed compact SUV, but the latest one is probably the strangest.



