After years (if not decades) of waiting, Alfa Romeo has finally returned to the North American market with an all-new lineup. So with the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio crossover now reaching showrooms, what will Alfa do next?

We'd like to believe a new sports car or convertible will be the Milanese marque's next move. But the likelier (and smarter) move could very well be a new three-row crossover. And if it does, we wouldn't be surprised to see it look something like this.