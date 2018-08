Alfa Romeo’s expansion plan includes a new compact SUV to sit under the Stelvio, rivaling models like the BMW X2 and Audi Q3, set to go on sale in the next three years.

The Italian car maker wants to have the SUV market covered as much as possible, that’s why the plan is to add not only the smaller model but also a larger flagship SUV. The brand’s sales target is set at 400,000 units per year by 2022.