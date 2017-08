Critics love the Alfa Romeo Giulia. And they hate it. American luxury car buyers, however, are increasingly interested. The Alfa Romeo Giulia lineup has been available since the tail end of 2016. And every month, right through the spring and into the summer, stories of breakdowns and limp-home modes and on-track failures had no apparent impact on increased demand. July 2017 was the Alfa Romeo Giulia’s best month on the U.S. market to date.



