Rivian, a startup trying to bring an electric pickup truck and electric SUV to market, has been raising a lot of money this year. After large investments from Ford and Amazon, the startup is now announcing a $350 million investment from Cox Automotive.



Last year, Rivian unveiled the prototypes of its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV.

At the time, we took a close look at Rivian’s electric platform, which the startup claims will enable a range of up to 400 miles.