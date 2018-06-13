All In One Place: Who Has What Features In The Tech Filled Infotainment Category

In-car entertainment systems are evolving constantly as automakers vie for tech-savvy buyers and add ever more features.

With so many new infotainment options, as well as different options dependent on car models and trim levels, it's tough to tell which system is right for you -- and which offers your favorite or must-have functions. Do you need navigation tools or will it be enough to connect your phone to the system? And does it offer Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or both? What about satellite or internet radio? Often figuring out which vehicles will meet your needs can require a frustrating dissection of automakers' spec charts and product guides.