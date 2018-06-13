All In One Place: Who Has What Features In The Tech Filled Infotainment Category

Agent009 submitted on 6/13/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:31:19 AM

0 user comments | Views : 534 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnet.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In-car entertainment systems are evolving constantly as automakers vie for tech-savvy buyers and add ever more features.

 

With so many new infotainment options, as well as different options dependent on car models and trim levels, it's tough to tell which system is right for you -- and which offers your favorite or must-have functions. Do you need navigation tools or will it be enough to connect your phone to the system? And does it offer Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or both? What about satellite or internet radio? Often figuring out which vehicles will meet your needs can require a frustrating dissection of automakers' spec charts and product guides.



Read Article


All In One Place: Who Has What Features In The Tech Filled Infotainment Category

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]