All Next Gen Porsche 911's To Move To Widebody Design

If you’ve long been a fan of the wider rear ends of the all-wheel drive and GTS Porsche 911s, you’re in luck when the all-new 992 generation drops next year.

According to a report from Car and Driver, Porsche’s going to keep things simple on the next 911 by making them all widebody.

But if you like your 911 to have a narrow, slim-looking rear-end, well... tough shit, I suppose.

Here’s what we know about the dimensions of the next 911, which, like all new cars these days, is expected to get a little bigger than its predecessor:



User Comments

skytop

Love that Porsche 911 eh....992!

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 12:02:09 PM   

