All Next Gen Porsche 911's To Move To Widebody Design

If you’ve long been a fan of the wider rear ends of the all-wheel drive and GTS Porsche 911s, you’re in luck when the all-new 992 generation drops next year. According to a report from Car and Driver, Porsche’s going to keep things simple on the next 911 by making them all widebody.



But if you like your 911 to have a narrow, slim-looking rear-end, well... tough shit, I suppose. Here’s what we know about the dimensions of the next 911, which, like all new cars these days, is expected to get a little bigger than its predecessor:



Read Article