All-electric GTI could lead VW's new I.D. family

Volkswagen signaled its intentions towards launching a whole family of electric cars back in October last year at the Paris Motor Show where it unveiled the first I. D. concept. It was a Golf-sized hatchback promising to offer Passat-like space inside the cabin. It is a known fact the compact EV will morph into a production version by the end of the decade, but now the peeps from Wolfsburg are hinting it might spawn a GTI derivative.



In an interview with Auto Express at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, VW’s sales and marketing boss, Jürgen Stackmann, explained the GTI formula will change in the future and he believes electrification will lead to “an exhilarating, fun to own, fun to drive car.” He went on to mention EV technology already has what it takes to serve as foundation for performance models, including all-wheel drive sports cars, so perhaps an R version is also on the agenda.



