All-new Video Provides Us The BEST Look Yet At The All-new BMW 3-Series — FIRST Impressions, Spies?

In an all-new video clip released by BMW, the Bavarians are said to be showing off its engineering prowess.

But, really, they're teasing the all-new 3-Series for the world to see.

Just no one has really picked up on it. Until now, that is.

We've been keeping an eye on the spy shots related to the next-gen 3-Series and so far it's been pretty underwhelming. If you were hoping for a revolution, forget about it. It's clear BMW is going to evolve the 3-Series, yet again.

But what is clear, in this all-new clip, is how it will waterfall down technology seen in the 7-Series, all-new X5 and upcoming Z4. Check out the all-new instrument panel and gauge cluster. See the revised taillights inspired by the X4 and Z4. Notice the wider grille and use of LED headlights. Observe the hexagonal interior theme continuing. 

Although this clip is brief, there's a lot to be seen. Take a peek below and see the there selected snaps I provided to hone in on the details.


Advanced manufacturing, robotics and human ingenuity, only the finest craftsmanship. The #3Series legacy continues.











User Comments

MDarringer

Is that the new Kia?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/22/2018 12:15:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

1lostVW

What's new, the dashboard?
Design Fail and no doubt the idiots managing BMW will say the market has changed and sedans are no longer popular... when in reality the car is so little different to look at there is no reason to buy one... BMW is not Apple.... and their (BMW) designs are dated, boring and change at a Glacial pace... DOA.

1lostVW (View Profile)

Posted on 9/22/2018 12:41:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

