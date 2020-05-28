Almost Bankrupt Nissan Still Has Big Plans For A New Z Sportscar

For fans of Nissan's Z sports car, the long wait for the next generation in the line is almost over.

In a presentation held Thursday to outline its plans for the next four years, Nissan aired a video teasing its future lineup—including a new Z sports car.

The video provides us with a silhouette of the new Z and the signature of its daytime running lights. So far it looks like the new Z will feature proportions similar to the 370Z, coupled with more refined details. Word on the street is Nissan has gone with a more retro design, something backed by the recent discovery of a trademark for a new Z logo that resembles the logo used on the original 240Z launched in 1969.



