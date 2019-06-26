Almost Every Luxury Brand Sales Are Sliding For The Year, But Why Is This ONE Is Way Up?

Thanks to the increasing popularity of its two most affordable models, 2019 appears to be the year in which Volvo’s U. S. operations will appear firmly and solidly back on track.

For the first time since 2007, Volvo is set to sell more than 100,000 vehicles in the United States. At the current 6 percent growth rate, Volvo is on track for a 12-year high. 60 years since the Swedish brand landed in America, and nearly a decade since its U.S. ownership phase ended at the hands of Ford, the now Chinese-owned marque is on the ascent for very much the same reason it was when setting sales records in 2004.

A mix of popular utility vehicles and growth from its entry-level models.