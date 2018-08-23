Almost HALF Of All Model 3 Production Was Sold In California

According to the latest reports, almost half of all Model 3 sold during the first half of the year were sold in California.

Tesla reported 26,631 Model 3 deliveries (U.S. and Canada), while the number of new registrations in California was 12,674 for the period (or 47.6% of total volume or 53% of total volume in the U.S.).

Similarly, California represents roughly half of the total all-electric car sales in U.S. – 33,015 at market share of 3.3%. In the second quarter, BEVs began a march to outsell hybrids: