According to the latest reports, almost half of all Model 3 sold during the first half of the year were sold in California.

Tesla reported 26,631 Model 3 deliveries (U.S. and Canada), while the number of new registrations in California was 12,674 for the period (or 47.6% of total volume or 53% of total volume in the U.S.).

Similarly, California represents roughly half of the total all-electric car sales in U.S. – 33,015 at market share of 3.3%. In the second quarter, BEVs began a march to outsell hybrids:



Almost HALF Of All Model 3 Production Was Sold In California

User Comments

fifty

C L I C K

fifty (View Profile)

Posted on 8/23/2018 11:04:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

colecole

And 86% of the ones build had to be run back through the assembly process to fix problems.

https://www.reddit.com/r/teslamotors/comments/999vrv/tesla_had_to_rework_86_of_its_cars_to_reach/

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 8/23/2018 11:11:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

