Alpina B3 and B4 Biturbo get even more powerful with S trim

If it’s power you want, famed BMW tuners Alpina are more than happy to give it to you. Building on the already successful B3 Biturbo sedan and B4 Biturbo coupe platforms, the company is offering an even hotter S version that delivers more power and more performance.



Let’s start with the four-door B3. Similar to the standard B3 Biturbo, the B3 S uses the same 3.0-liter straight-six turbocharged engine. In this application it produces 440 horsepower (324 kilowatts) and 486 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters) of torque, a bump over the standard B3’s 410 horsepower (301 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.



