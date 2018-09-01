Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo is a cooler version than the BMW M4

gaf42 submitted on 1/9/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:50:07 PM

1 user comments | Views : 750 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: alpina, b4 s

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you are looking for an awesome car, look no further than the BMW M4.

But if you want something more exclusive than that, then you can opt for the Alpina-tuned 4 Series as this will definitely turn heads wherever you go.

Alpina has prepared a kit that isn’t just about the car’s looks as its performance will also be given a boost albeit, not by much. It gets a raise of 9 PS (9 horsepower) and 56 Newton metres (41 pound feet) of torque. The Alpina B4 S Bi Turbo carries out a little more power than the stock M4, thanks to its straight-six 3.0 liter engine.

Read Article


Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo is a cooler version than the BMW M4

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Dexter1

P-I-M-P written all over it.

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/9/2018 11:46:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]