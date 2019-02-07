Alpina Builds A 460HP i8 And BMW Promptly Shuts It Down

Agent009 submitted on 7/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:35:11 PM

1 user comments | Views : 286 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If BMW releases a new and exciting model, you can bet your bottom dollar that

carscoops.com/tag/Alpina/" title="Alpina" target="_blank" class="auto-link">Alpina will look to create its own version of it and bring it to the market. According to Alpina chief executive Andreas Bovensiepen, this was almost the case with the BMW i8.

Jalopnik recently had the opportunity to sit down with Bovensiepen in Munich, Germany and discovered that rumors of Alpina creating a four-cylinder i8 were true.



Read Article


Alpina Builds A 460HP i8 And BMW Promptly Shuts It Down

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Love the Alpina models...however without BMW there likely never would be an Alpina.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2019 2:59:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]