Amazon Enters The Autonomous Driving Market - Because All That Money We Give Them Has To Go Somewhere

A number of companies are investing in autonomous driving technology including Apple and Alphabet.

Amazon has been surprisingly absent from the discussion, but that’s changing as the online retailer has invested in Aurora.

In a Medium post, Aurora confirmed its latest round of funding was able to secure $530 (£409 / €467) million thanks to investments from Amazon, Sequoia and “accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates.” Aurora went on to specifically highlight the Amazon investment as they noted the retailer’s “unique expertise, capabilities and perspectives will be valuable for us as we drive towards our mission.”



PUGPROUD

" Because all of the money we give them has to go somewhere"...half is going to pay for the most expensive screw in the history of mankind.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 1:40:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

