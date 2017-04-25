Amazon Enters The Autonomous Driving Sector

Amazon has quietly pulled together a team to home in on autonomous vehicle technology and how to leverage it for the online retail giant’s needs, potentially aiding its quest for quick delivery, The Wall Street Journal reported.



The team consists of about a dozen employees who focus more broadly on how Amazon can deliver its own products more quickly but who aren’t necessarily building self-driving vehicles, people familiar with the matter told The Journal. The team formed over a year ago.


