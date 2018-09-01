Amazon's Alexa Graduates To Select Toyota And Lexus Vehicles

Toyota announced today it will introduce Amazon Alexa, Amazon's intelligent cloud based voice service, within select Toyota and Lexus vehicles with Toyota Entune 3. 0 App Suite and Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0 in 2018. Additional models will be available in 2019. This feature will allow Toyota and Lexus customers in the United States to interact with Alexa in the car.



Alexa can help customers with thousands of things and connects to more than a thousand third-party smart home products for added convenience and ease of use. With Alexa, customers can simply ask for directions, control entertainment, get the news, add items to a shopping list, control their smart home while on the road, and more.



“Voice services are rapidly becoming more popular and through our integration with Amazon Alexa, Toyota and Lexus customers will soon be able to easily speak to Alexa in their cars while on-the-go,” said Zack Hicks, senior vice president and chief information officer of Toyota Motor North America and chief executive officer and president of Toyota Connected.



“We’re thrilled that Toyota and Lexus will bring Alexa to customers on the road,” said John Scumniotales, head of product for Amazon Alexa Automotive. “Our vision for Alexa is that she should be everywhere a customer might need her – at home, in the office, on phones – and in cars. This integration means that customers can interact with Alexa, virtually anywhere they drive.”



Once Alexa is enabled, just ask her to do things like adjust your smart home’s temperature so it’s comfortable when you get there, add milk to your shopping list on your way to the store, or listen to your audiobook from Audible.



