Amazon's Grand Tour Has Already Racked Up An $11 Million Profit

Information is best digested by the masses when they have a good time learning it, which might be why the Guinness Book of World Records awarded Top Gear as the world’s most widely watched factual television program in 2013. Though Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have morphed into more of entertainers by now, they are still automotive journalists at heart and journalism is not a field to get into when looking to make fistfuls of cash. According to AOL UK, that’s not exactly the case for these three.



It seems that the journalists/entertainers, have managed to rial up the same chemistry that made the BBC’s Top Gear such a smashing success for Amazon’s cameras and attract a hefty audience. By the end of the first season, Amazon managed to pull in £8 million ($11 million) in pretax profit. Once the government got its fair share of the deal, the company took home $8.75 million in profits. One the one hand, that may not sound like a justifiable amount after hearing how much money Amazon invested in the show—take the $250 million invested into the three year contract for 36 episodes as an example or even the grandiose opening scene of the first episode that cost the network $3 million.





