Americans HEART British Autos — US Demand Rockets Sales Like You Won't Believe

They purchased nearly 50% more British cars in 2016 compare to the previous year, helping British automakers hike their annual production to a 17-year high.



The U.K. Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said nearly 200,000 British-made cars were shipped to the U.S. last year.

Meanwhile, just 40,000 U.S. cars were registered in the U.K. in 2016...

...Americans' favorite British-made cars are Honda Civics, Range Rover Sports and Jaguar XEs. They were among a record of 17.6 million cars and trucks bought by Americans last year, according to figures from sales tracker Autodata.



