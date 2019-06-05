Americans Have Gone Pickup CRAZY - When Will It Stop?

Has the U.

S. reached peak pickup?

It's a question on the minds of industry executives and dealers as sales plateau and automakers — specifically the Detroit 3 — expand or update their pickup offerings to keep hauling in big profits. One Wall Street analyst raised the issue during recent earnings calls with General Motors and Ford Motor Co., which get a significant portion of their income from pickups.

"GM and other OEMs are feasting on strong demand for trucks and SUVs," Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas said in a note to investors last week projecting that GM's profits would decline in the next three years by roughly a third. "We don't think this will last."



80Ho

Dumb question...when gas prices rise.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 5/6/2019 10:37:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

YoCarFanto

Please correct the title from Amercians to Americans.

Posted on 5/6/2019 10:48:27 AM

Posted on 5/6/2019 10:48:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

Why do you ask?

Pickups are eminently practical and look great. Your question is specious and has no basis.

Posted on 5/6/2019 12:34:06 PM

Posted on 5/6/2019 12:34:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

NewQ

Pickups are practical and look great if you're hauling something (something cool in the case of the latter).

If you're not, then it's just really expensive cosplay that blocks me from seeing traffic ahead.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 5/6/2019 12:56:04 PM | | Votes: 3   

countguy

Trucks are great for farmers or moving companies. Otherwise they are just useless and for people who want to pretend they need one to boost their small ego.

Posted on 5/6/2019 1:04:42 PM

Posted on 5/6/2019 1:04:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

TomM

Pick-ups are just another form of Transportation today - and LOTS of them are not designed to be used primarily for Companies, farms, and movers.

Today - people - if they have the money - can buy many different forms of transportation - the fact is - most of them are overkill when a used Yugo will get you where you want to go.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 5/6/2019 4:25:07 PM | | Votes: 1   

NewQ

Yes, people will spend more to get something above the bare minimum.

However, looking at the areas of improvement as prices go up, people are generally paying to get better comfort, more convenience features, better fuel economy, better useable power, etc.

That's different from buying a vehicle built for the express purpose of doing something that you've never going to do. It's no different than buying an off-roader or a supercar/sports car and never taking it to a trail or a track, respectively. Maybe with a high-performance car, you can have some fun on an open highway or a good backroad in your area, but that's about it.

Thus, pickups are not just another form of transportation. They are specific form of transportation with a specific form factor for specific uses and purposes. That's why it has a bed, and not a trunk.

So, it comes back to the same thing. If you have the money and you buy a pickup, and you never put stuff in the bed, then what's it for? It's expensive cosplay to make you feel like a big boy, that's what it is. Normally I don't mind (other than complaining on the internet), except now these people are blocking my view of traffic and are impossible to park next to.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 5/6/2019 5:53:34 PM | | Votes: 1   

momentofsurrender

I like mine for its multi-faceted ability. Comfortable for long journeys, has all the latest technology, can throw stuff in the bed and not worry about getting the vehicle dirty, use it for towing two different trailers, great in the colder weather and snow etc.
I agree that higher gas prices would dramatically alter buying habits.

Posted on 5/6/2019 1:14:10 PM

Posted on 5/6/2019 1:14:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

NewQ

At least you put stuff in it and let it get dirty.

You're not one of those people who keeps the bed covered and thinks its an S-Class.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 5/6/2019 5:54:37 PM | | Votes: 1   

ricks0me

As 80Ho said >> when gas prices rise

Posted on 5/6/2019 2:32:35 PM

Posted on 5/6/2019 2:32:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The facts of the matter is that gas prices have very little to do with the sales of large vehicles. In fact, large vehicles often continue to sell just fine in a gas spike because people want them. The last time we had a large gasoline price spike the F150s, Expeditions, Navigators, Silverados, Tahoes, Suburbans, Escalades, Sierras, and Yukons continued to sell.

What happened was that a lot of people ALSO bought a "during the week" car i.e. like a Fiesta or Sonic.

Posted on 5/6/2019 6:27:51 PM

Posted on 5/6/2019 6:27:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

