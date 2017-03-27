An Agent ADDS To His Fleet — We Welcome The 2017 Ford F-150 The Best Way We Know How

As we've made clear multiple times, AutoSpies has a different ethos than most websites covering the automotive space.
First, we try our best to provide the best coverage, meaning that we tell the story how it is whether or not you like it. Second, unlike our peers we actually own cars, meaning we have skin in the game and can actually talk about the ownership experience.
The others tend to be, as we say, "in the bag," or don't even know what it's like to own a personal vehicle.
2017 Ford F-150
We celebrate new vehicle purchases and another one has just been added to Agent 001's fleet. That would be a 2017 Ford F-150. While he could have waited for a 2018 model year vehicle, the deal at North County Ford was just too good to pass up. Also, the 2018s don't look nearly as hot as this Limited.
That said, let the mods commence! For 001 there's two must-have additions to his pick up trucks: 1) What 001 considers the best-in-breed bedliner, Line-X, installed by our friends at the El Cajon location; and, 2) a Truck Covers USA bed tonneau cover.
While my phone was blowing up this weekend with images of 001's new F-Series, I think you're all going to be a bit surprised by how much the all-new 10-speed automatic helps the F-150's fuel economy. I'll let 001 cover that in another thread but the results are quite good.
That said, check out 001's snaps and stay tuned for more coverage of the best auto news on the net.
