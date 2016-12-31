An Automotive Treasure Sleeps In A Hangar For 40 Years — An Original, Unrestored Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing For Sale

While there's plenty of automobiles that are collectible and mean a lot to the entire community, it's hard to argue that the Mercedes-Benz 300SL "Gullwing" does not deserve a spot among the top picks. For the 1950s it was a vehicle ahead of its time with an iconic design.



And now they fetch big bucks.



While I've had the pleasure of seeing restored Gullwings, there's nothing quite like the originals. To the collector market, original vehicles are what people want. Forget about an all-new paint job or replacement parts. Now it's cool to have a vehicle with patina. A respray can actually HURT the value of an automobile.



So it's no wonder that the Mercedes-Benz community is abuzz with an unearthed Gullwing. According to reports the vehicle was specially ordered when new and is a one-owner car. Since about 1976 it's been mostly sitting in an airplane hangar except when dusted off and driven on the airfield.



With less than 31,500 miles on the odometer, we're sure someone out there is ready to take home this bright red beauty with its unique modifications and lovely history.



**Click "Read Article" to learn more about Sigurd Nygren's 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing.





...The small aircraft hangar where Sigurd Nygren kept three old planes and his red sports car with the gullwing doors hadn’t been opened for many years. But Sig hadn’t been behind the controls of his planes or the car in more than four decades: He passed away in 2013. Three years later, after Sig’s wife Rosalie died of what she called a “broken heart,” her son Wally Rogers knew little about the state of the car or the planes when he slid open those big doors in 2016...



