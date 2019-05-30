An Exercise In Mediocrity: Chevrolet's Trailblazer Debuts In A Sea Of Non-Descript Crossovers

The Trailblazer joins the Chevrolet portfolio in early 2020, and with this new entry Chevrolet offers customers one of the broadest lineups of crossovers and SUVs. Positioned between the Trax and Equinox, the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer will join the fast-growing small SUV segment. “The Trailblazer’s great design enables more personalization,” said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet passenger car and crossover marketing. “Trailblazer is a continuation of the design language for Chevy’s crossover family and extends our momentum into one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments.” The Chevrolet Trailblazer will include an RS trim with standard two-tone roof that allows drivers to purchase a vehicle that reflects their lifestyle.



The Trailblazer’s unique individuality is paired with standard active safety features* including Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. It also offers optional Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera, Rear Park Assist and a High Definition Rear Vision Camera that provides additional assistance to customers while parking. “These features deliver added confidence and peace of mind behind the wheel, helping drivers monitor the vehicle’s surroundings and the driving environment with an available combination of camera, short-range radars and ultrasonic sensors,” said Majoros. Product specifications and pricing will be shared later. The new Trailblazer is expected to start arriving at dealers in early 2020.



*Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver's responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather, and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle's owner's manual for more important feature limitations and information.



