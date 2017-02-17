An Idaho Man With A Porsche 914 TROLLS Beyonce In The Most BEAUTIFUL Way Possible

Beyoncé may be queen, but Christian O’Bryan is the king … of parody.

When O’Bryan, who lives in Moscow, Idaho, saw Queen Bey’s photo announcing she was pregnant with twins, he noticed one thing in particular.

“Oh my gosh, that’s the exact same car that we have,” he said to his wife. “Then we thought, ‘We’re probably going to have to do this.’ ”

O’Bryan called his dad, who is a photographer, and said, “Hey, can you come take a Beyoncé picture of me? And he said, ‘OK, I’ll be right over.’ ”....







