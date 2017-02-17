An Idaho Man With A Porsche 914 TROLLS Beyonce In The Most BEAUTIFUL Way Possible

Agent00R submitted on 2/17/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:24 AM

1 user comments | Views : 748 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.spokesman.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Beyoncé may be queen, but Christian O’Bryan is the king … of parody.

When O’Bryan, who lives in Moscow, Idaho, saw Queen Bey’s photo announcing she was pregnant with twins, he noticed one thing in particular. 

“Oh my gosh, that’s the exact same car that we have,” he said to his wife. “Then we thought, ‘We’re probably going to have to do this.’ ”

O’Bryan called his dad, who is a photographer, and said, “Hey, can you come take a Beyoncé picture of me? And he said, ‘OK, I’ll be right over.’ ”....





Read Article


An Idaho Man With A Porsche 914 TROLLS Beyonce In The Most BEAUTIFUL Way Possible

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Can she just have her drug overdose and die in a tub of water moment like Whitney?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/17/2017 8:51:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]