Major cities around the world need to be updated and overhauled so they are ready for the roll out of autonomous and connected vehicles, according to Ford CEO Jim Hackett.



The recently appointed boss of the Detroit marque said the design of global cities was out-dated and have reached congestion capacity. Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Hackett talked about Ford’s City of Tomorrow, which he said will re-imagine how our streets and cities function.





Read Article