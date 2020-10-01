Analyst Claims Tesla Stock Will Rise 30% More Based On China Volume

Recent news about Tesla stock have mostly been focused on the recent downgrades it received from Wall St, but amidst analysts’ more cautious stance on the company, the electric car maker actually received a 30% higher price target from Piper Sandler. The firm noted that its more optimistic outlook was due to the potential of Tesla in China. In a recent note to clients, Piper analyst Alexander Potter stated that the Made-in-China Model 3 could end up being successful. Provided that the Model 3’s market share in the United States can be replicated in China, the all-electric sedan could help Tesla boost its delivery volumes to record levels.



Read Article