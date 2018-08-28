Analyst Says Model 3 Production Should Be Around 55-70K Annually By End Of Q3

As Tesla continues to deal with the aftermath of its privatization attempt, all eyes are once more on the Model 3 production ramp and the company’s attempt at profitability this Q3. Fortunately for Tesla, the Model 3 ramp appears to have gone strong despite the drama that ensued after Elon Musk announced his initial intentions to take the company off the public markets.

Tesla’s progress with the Model 3 ramp was the focus of Nomura Instinet analyst Romit Shah during a recent segment of Bloomberg Markets. While speaking with the segment’s host, the analyst noted that his firm is optimistic about Tesla’s Model 3 production numbers for this quarter.