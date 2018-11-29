Analysts Warn GM Plant Closures And Layoffs Are Just The First Step

General Motors' monumental announcement on Monday that it plans to close up to five assembly plants in North America and slash its workforce will only partially close the gap between capacity and demand for the automaker's sedans, according to a Reuters analysis of industry production and capacity data. Sales of traditional cars in North America have been declining for the past six years and are still withering. After GM ends production next year at factories in Michigan, Ohio and Ontario, it will still have four U.S. car plants, all operating at less than half of rated capacity, according to figures supplied by LMC Automotive.



Read Article