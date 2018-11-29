Analysts Warn GM Plant Closures And Layoffs Are Just The First Step

General Motors' monumental announcement on Monday that it plans to close up to five assembly plants in North America and slash its workforce will only partially close the gap between capacity and demand for the automaker's sedans, according to a Reuters analysis of industry production and capacity data.

Sales of traditional cars in North America have been declining for the past six years and are still withering. After GM ends production next year at factories in Michigan, Ohio and Ontario, it will still have four U.S. car plants, all operating at less than half of rated capacity, according to figures supplied by LMC Automotive.



User Comments

countguy

Thanks captain obvious.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/29/2018 9:59:44 AM   

Vette71

It obviously isn't obvious to a lot of politicians! They would try to preserve buggy whip and blacksmith jobs as the automobile market took off. Change is hard.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/29/2018 10:29:50 AM   

PUGPROUD

Tick tock tick tock..

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/29/2018 10:09:14 AM   

