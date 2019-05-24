Analysts Warn The Luxury Market Has Peaked And The Germans Are In Trouble

Sales of premium cars probably have peaked globally, threatening the business model of Germany's luxury automakers, according to analyst Philippe Houchois, managing director of Jefferies Group.

Houchois said he was "neutral" on all three German automakers, meaning he doesn’t recommend investors buy shares. It was unusual, he said, for the bank not to recommend a "buy" on any of the automakers.

"The premium business model as we have seen it, of model proliferation and people paying more because of the social status of those cars, is probably reaching a peak," Houchois told the Automotive News Europe Congress here on Wednesday.



User Comments

malba2367

The move towards in cabin tech becoming the most important selling factor to many will marginalize the Germans traditional advantages.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/24/2019 10:42:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Sorry but people have been buying brands for social status for, well, forever. That won’t stop.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 5/24/2019 10:45:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

HoustonMidtown

Exactly !!

"Analysts" don't know what they're talking about 99% of the time

HoustonMidtown (View Profile)

Posted on 5/24/2019 11:17:27 AM | | Votes: 3   

