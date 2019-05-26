And The Volatility Will Continue — LEAKED Email Surfaces, Tesla's Elon Musk Claims Historic Q2 Is Possible

The drama surrounding American electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla, continues.

Welcome to the show, folks.

In recent weeks shares of Tesla have been taking a pounding. As of Friday, the stock closed at about the $190/share mark. Reports are coming in from all angles of significant distress and the company has taken drastic actions to cut costs.

But, a "leaked" email that was sent companywide this past Wednesday seems to have given some TSLA bulls a much-needed lift. In it, Musk claims that the company may surpass its record Q4 deliveries.

The catch? Tesla needs to produce 1,000 Model 3 vehicles, daily.

What do you make of this, Spies?

From: Elon Musk

Subject: Exciting Goal!

Date: Wed 5/22/2019 10:45 PM

To: Everybody

As of yesterday, we had over 50,000 net new orders for this quarter. Based on current trends, we have a good chance of exceeding the record 90,700 deliveries of Q4 last year and making this the highest deliveries/sales quarter in Tesla history!

In order to achieve this, we need sustained output of 1,000 Model 3’s per day. Almost all parts of the Model 3 production system have exceeded 1000 units on multiple days (congratulations!!) and we’ve averaged about 900/day this week, so we’re only about 10% away from 7000/week.

If we rally hard, we can do it!

Thanks for your great work,

Elon?



User Comments

Aspy11

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/26/2019 11:57:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Manufacturers routinely produce cars and call them sales when they go unsold. Given that Elon has to sell his shit show before it goes bankrupt, he's bound to pull a stunt.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/26/2019 12:05:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

