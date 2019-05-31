And They Thought Brexit Was A Good Idea? UK Auto Production Gets Cut In Half!

Production and sales of new cars across the United Kingdom have nosedived – and the reason is none other than the Brexit.

 

The United Kingdom had been scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29 this year and because of this, a host of local car manufacturers brought their annual factory shutdowns forward and closed facilities in late March and early April.

As a result, 56,999 fewer vehicles were built in the UK in April 2019 than the same month last year. This also means that year-to-date production is down significantly on last year, as are year-to-date sales, Auto Express reports.



