And You Thought A Tesla Can't Offroad? Check Out This Model X Tackling The Mud

Being a ~$100,000 electric SUV, Tesla’s Model X isn’t a vehicle that you would expect to see off-roading, but an owner was crazy enough to do it in deep mud and came out impressed.



Again, you kind of have to be a little bit crazy to use a $100,000 premium electric SUV as an off-road vehicle, but there are apparently quite a few crazy Tesla Model X owners out there.

For example, we have seen a Tesla Model X used off-road as a tractor on a vineyard in Austria, another one drifting off-road in the desert, and popular Norwegian Tesla owner Bjorn Nyland has been known to take his Model X off-road from time to time.

 



User Comments

jerseycat1010

That's a gorgeous Tesla! Unbelievably capable too.

jerseycat1010 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/20/2019 2:23:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Truthy

I think all Tesla owners are crazy - not just the ones who offroad their $100,000 minivan.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/20/2019 2:36:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

