And You Thought A Tesla Can't Offroad? Check Out This Model X Tackling The Mud

Being a ~$100,000 electric SUV, Tesla’s Model X isn’t a vehicle that you would expect to see off-roading, but an owner was crazy enough to do it in deep mud and came out impressed.



Again, you kind of have to be a little bit crazy to use a $100,000 premium electric SUV as an off-road vehicle, but there are apparently quite a few crazy Tesla Model X owners out there.

For example, we have seen a Tesla Model X used off-road as a tractor on a vineyard in Austria, another one drifting off-road in the desert, and popular Norwegian Tesla owner Bjorn Nyland has been known to take his Model X off-road from time to time.



