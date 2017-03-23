And You Wonder Why EV's Are A Hard Sell? Maryland Dealership Advertises New Bolt Has An Engine And Requires Gas

Agent009 submitted on 3/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:56:16 AM

0 user comments | Views : 346 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It has long been suspected that car dealerships are part of the problem when it comes to electric vehicle adoption.

Most of their business comes from servicing gas-powered cars and therefore, low-maintenance electric vehicles are not attractive to sell for them. It was demonstrated in several studies that they are not very good at it.

It was demonstrated this week in a new advert from a Chevy dealership in Rockville, Maryland trying to sell the all-electric Bolt EV as if it needs gas.



Read Article


And You Wonder Why EV's Are A Hard Sell? Maryland Dealership Advertises New Bolt Has An Engine And Requires Gas

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]