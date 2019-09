Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang added to the far-left policies that Democrats seek to impose as part of their party's climate change agenda. Yang's climate plan includes targeting cattle and getting society to a point where people do not own their own cars.



Andrew Yang: “clear” goal of climate plan is to make it so we don’t “own our own cars.” pic.twitter.com/XbCT80yYgU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 19, 2019



