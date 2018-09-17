Anger Erupts After California Says Green Cars Must Have More Than One Occupant In Carpool Lanes

For some California commuters, cutting down on carbon emissions isn’t a sexy enough reason to buy an electric car.
But the ability to bypass freeway traffic without having to carpool — that’s another story.

So there is grumbling in high-occupancy-vehicle lanes across California these days. On Jan. 1, the owners of as many as 220,000 low- and zero-emission vehicles stand to lose the white and green clean-air decals that allow them to drive solo in the diamond lanes.

The decal program was designed to get more clean-air vehicles on state roadways. But it also clogged the lanes, sometimes to the point of gridlock.



User Comments

fiftyseven

Can't wait to hear their screams when they get levied a per mile road tax.

fiftyseven (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 1:05:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

Agent009

Yep, con them into green then tax the devil out of it once they are there

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 1:55:09 PM | | Votes: 4   

xjug1987a

"In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem."

January 20, 1981: From Reagan's Inaugural Address.

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 2:17:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 9   

PUGPROUD

Another government "bait and switch" scheme.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 3:16:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 8   

mre30

They are called "carpool" or "high occupancy vehicle HOV" lanes after all.

They were never renamed "No/Low Emissions Vehicle Lanes".

Kick the B**tards out !

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 3:20:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 9   

qwertyfla1

I would suspect window tinters will be quite busy come late December.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 3:34:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

It's illegal in CA to tint the front windows

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 4:34:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

SanJoseDriver

The article is blowing things a little bit out of proportion. Anyone buying a new EV gets a red sticker that is good for 3 years. The green and white stickers are toast.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 4:34:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -4   

