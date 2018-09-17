Anger Erupts After California Says Green Cars Must Have More Then One Occupant In Carpool Lanes

For some California commuters, cutting down on carbon emissions isn’t a sexy enough reason to buy an electric car.
But the ability to bypass freeway traffic without having to carpool — that’s another story.

So there is grumbling in high-occupancy-vehicle lanes across California these days. On Jan. 1, the owners of as many as 220,000 low- and zero-emission vehicles stand to lose the white and green clean-air decals that allow them to drive solo in the diamond lanes.

The decal program was designed to get more clean-air vehicles on state roadways. But it also clogged the lanes, sometimes to the point of gridlock.



fiftyseven

Can't wait to hear their screams when they get levied a per mile road tax.

fiftyseven (View Profile)

