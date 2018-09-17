Anger Erupts After California Says Green Cars Must Have More Then One Occupant In Carpool Lanes

But the ability to bypass freeway traffic without having to carpool — that’s another story. For some California commuters, cutting down on carbon emissions isn’t a sexy enough reason to buy an electric car.But the ability to bypass freeway traffic without having to carpool — that’s another story. So there is grumbling in high-occupancy-vehicle lanes across California these days. On Jan. 1, the owners of as many as 220,000 low- and zero-emission vehicles stand to lose the white and green clean-air decals that allow them to drive solo in the diamond lanes. The decal program was designed to get more clean-air vehicles on state roadways. But it also clogged the lanes, sometimes to the point of gridlock.



