Annual East Coast H2Oi Car Show Erupts In Lawlessness And Police Confrontation

The last weekend of September is a date that lives in infamy for the tired residents of Ocean City, Maryland. For years, the nearby H2O International car show—one of the largest Euro tuner car shows on the Eastern Seaboard—unintentionally drew a motley crew of troublemakers who took over the beach town for three days with unsanctioned street racing, intersection takeovers, and general lawbreaking idiocy. In 2018, the show pulled up stakes and relocated to New Jersey in part to deter bad actors and lower tensions with the increasingly irate OCMD community. But the unofficial mayhem hasn't stopped; authorities say this year was one of the worst yet. The hive mind is proving hard to kill.



