Another Day, Another Model Loses The Manual Transmission...

. ..Well, thanks to the California Air Resources Board, we now have documented proof of the GS’s return. The go-fast Buick will bow as a 2018 model, perhaps concurrently with its liftback and wagon siblings, but don’t expect any drivetrain similarities to the outgoing model.

The emissions document covers a host of 2018 General Motors passenger cars outfitted with 3.6-liter V6 engines. As the lesser Regals see only a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (in two torque outputs), the 3.6-liter “Regal AWD” listed here can only be the GS.

This GS breaks with the current model in several ways. This time around, it looks like GM isn’t in the mood to offer buyers much choice. The only transmission available is a nine-speed automatic, which means the save-the-manuals crowd can add Buick to its list of automakers no longer fielding a stick shift...