Another Tesla Owner Recreates Autopilot Issue Where Fatal Model X Crash Occurred

Yesterday, we reported on a Tesla owner almost crashing on video trying to recreate the fatal Autopilot accident that happened in Mountain View last month.



Now, another Tesla owner recreated the situation at the exact same spot as the tragic accident – confirming previous potential explanations.



Last week, Tesla confirmed that the Model X involved in the fatal accident was on Autopilot before the crash and the Tesla community has been trying to figure out what exactly happened in order to better understand the driver assist system that they use every day.







